Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video
06-20-2017
.
Riverdogs

Riverdogs have released a new music video for their song "American Dreams." The track comes from their forthcoming album "California," which is set to hit stores on July 7th.

The new visual can be streamed here. The band members have each shared their comments about the making of the new clip, which was filmed by Jamie Brown in the high desert in Southern California.

Vivian Campbell: "I'm a big, big fan of Jamie Brown's work; he's a real talent and he manages to make great videos under sometimes very challenging circumstances. And speaking of challenging, I've never before gone mountain climbing with a Les Paul! Having said that, I think it was well worth the effort for the footage we got - I just wish I'd thought to bring some sunscreen!"

Rob Lamothe: "Jamie Brown and his crew of pirate artisans completely kicked ass on our frickin' American Dream video. Was a hot sweaty day in the Southern California sun... and I don't think anyone else could have inspired me to belt out the song at full volume for 7 hours. Jamie Brown for Vice-Chancellor of Desert Rock Heaviness!"

Marc Danzeisen: "It was a hot, dirty, sweaty, long day of shooting this video. I'm still cleaning my drums and my ears a month later! Ultimately, Jamie captured some great footage, it looks amazingly cinematic for shooting with only one iPhone. KIDDING!! I've known Jamie Brown for decades and always thought he was extremely talented as a producer, musician, director, and whip cracker, and always the loyal friend.

"Hope fans dig this, and forgive us for waiting 27 years between the Toy Soldier and American Dream videos. Haha! Big Shout out to our video queen Fernanda. Thank you!

Nick Brophy: "I remember heading out to the California desert back in 1990 to shoot the Riverdogs album cover. It was so windy and cold that some of the crew weren't able to make it to the location. All these years later, I found myself again driving out to the desert to shoot the first video off our new album "California". This time however, it was much different than the first time...it was HOT! Our director Jaime and his crew did and amazing job wrangling all the footage and produced an incredible video that we're all super proud of. Thanks to everyone at Frontiers for making this happen."

advertisement

Riverdogs Music, DVDs, Books and more

Riverdogs T-shirts and Posters

More Riverdogs News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video

The Riverdogs Stream New Song 'Welcome To The New Disaster'

Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album

Riverdogs Are Reunited Reveals Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell


More Stories for Riverdogs

Riverdogs Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online- KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show- Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage- A Perfect Circle- more

Iron Maiden vs. Michael Jackson Near 666,000 Streams- Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Hendrix, Beatles Landmarks Recognized- Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show- Imagine Dragons- more

Journey Would Love Steve Perry Reunion But Do Not Need It- Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour- Stone Sour Release Performance Video For New Song 'Mercy'- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson- Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'- Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards- more

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins- DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video- Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean- more

Prince's Previously Unheard 'Father's Song' Streaming Online- Coldplay Release New Song- Keith Richards' Longtime Girlfriend Anita Pallenberg Dead At 73- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters' Debut Of Three New Songs Goes Online

KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show

Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage

A Perfect Circle Announce North American Fall Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Sue Former Member Over 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Guns N' Roses, Nirvana, The Clash Inspired Marvel Covers Coming

Slayer, Faith No More Supergroup Dead Cross Release New video

Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video

Linkin Park Are 'Super Grateful' For Latest No. 1 Album

Moonspell Announce Special 1755 Release Shows

Twenty One Pilots Say They 'Can't Stand' Coachella

Blondie Stars Were King And Queen Of The Mermaid Parade

Genesis Cofounder Anthony Phillips Expands Album For Reissue

Singled Out: Restless Streets' A Little More Us

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Bieber Called Venereal Disease Of The Ear By Hanson

Geri Halliwel Streams George Michael Tribute 'Angels in Chains'

Drake Dominates The Much Music Video Awards

Ariana Grande Emotional As She Concludes European Tour

LCD Soundsystem Announce New Album 'American Dream'

Jay Z Releasing His New Album '4:44' This Month

Chris Brown And Ray J Release 'Burn My Name' Mixtape

Zedd Announces North American Echo Tour

Chance the Rapper Joined By David Crosby In New Twitter Campaign

Jana Kramer Shared Father's Day Note For Estranged Husband

Beyonce's Father Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller Release 'Wild Thoughts' Video

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Lorde Announces North American Tour

Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.