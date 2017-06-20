Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video

The new visual can be streamed here. The band members have each shared their comments about the making of the new clip, which was filmed by Jamie Brown in the high desert in Southern California.

Vivian Campbell: "I'm a big, big fan of Jamie Brown's work; he's a real talent and he manages to make great videos under sometimes very challenging circumstances. And speaking of challenging, I've never before gone mountain climbing with a Les Paul! Having said that, I think it was well worth the effort for the footage we got - I just wish I'd thought to bring some sunscreen!"

Rob Lamothe: "Jamie Brown and his crew of pirate artisans completely kicked ass on our frickin' American Dream video. Was a hot sweaty day in the Southern California sun... and I don't think anyone else could have inspired me to belt out the song at full volume for 7 hours. Jamie Brown for Vice-Chancellor of Desert Rock Heaviness!"



Marc Danzeisen: "It was a hot, dirty, sweaty, long day of shooting this video. I'm still cleaning my drums and my ears a month later! Ultimately, Jamie captured some great footage, it looks amazingly cinematic for shooting with only one iPhone. KIDDING!! I've known Jamie Brown for decades and always thought he was extremely talented as a producer, musician, director, and whip cracker, and always the loyal friend.



"Hope fans dig this, and forgive us for waiting 27 years between the Toy Soldier and American Dream videos. Haha! Big Shout out to our video queen Fernanda. Thank you!



Nick Brophy: "I remember heading out to the California desert back in 1990 to shoot the Riverdogs album cover. It was so windy and cold that some of the crew weren't able to make it to the location. All these years later, I found myself again driving out to the desert to shoot the first video off our new album "California". This time however, it was much different than the first time...it was HOT! Our director Jaime and his crew did and amazing job wrangling all the footage and produced an incredible video that we're all super proud of. Thanks to everyone at Frontiers for making this happen."