Riverdogs Release 'American Dreams' Video
Riverdogs have released a new music video for their song "American Dreams." The track comes from their forthcoming album "California," which is set to hit stores on July 7th. The new visual can be streamed here. The band members have each shared their comments about the making of the new clip, which was filmed by Jamie Brown in the high desert in Southern California. Vivian Campbell: "I'm a big, big fan of Jamie Brown's work; he's a real talent and he manages to make great videos under sometimes very challenging circumstances. And speaking of challenging, I've never before gone mountain climbing with a Les Paul! Having said that, I think it was well worth the effort for the footage we got - I just wish I'd thought to bring some sunscreen!" Rob Lamothe: "Jamie Brown and his crew of pirate artisans completely kicked ass on our frickin' American Dream video. Was a hot sweaty day in the Southern California sun... and I don't think anyone else could have inspired me to belt out the song at full volume for 7 hours. Jamie Brown for Vice-Chancellor of Desert Rock Heaviness!"
