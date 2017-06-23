Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Kofi is the brother of former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge, who himself played with the Tedeschi Trucks Band until 2012. The group has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"After undergoing emergency heart surgery yesterday in Atlanta, our brother Kofi Burbridge is now resting in the hospital and beginning the earliest stages of his recovery while surrounded by family, bandmates and friends. Our thoughts are with Kofi and we ask for privacy and patience for the moment until we have further updates to share about his condition." Read more here.