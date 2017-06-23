Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Van Halen Icon Wants Reunion But Not The Drama
06-23-2017
.
Van Halen

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony explains why the time is right for the band to stage a reunion that would include him and Sammy Hagar sharing lead vocals with David Lee Roth, but also says that he doesn't want the drama.

Anthony was asked in a new interview why he believes that the time for such a reunion is now. He explained, "Well, I mean, partly because you obviously see all of these other bands doing it these days. And also for Van Halen's fans. Maybe some kind of proper closure or something. I'm not sure. Everybody in the band is still relatively healthy and alive. So there's one thing right there. And Sammy has brought it up quite a few times in interviews he's done. He'd be open to doing a tour with him and Dave (Lee Roth) singing."

The interviewer then brought up the ill-fated 2002 coheadlining tour that was launched by Hagar and Roth. Anthony responded, "Yeah, that tour started kind of harmoniously, but didn't finish up that way. I went out and guested with Sammy on a handful of those shows and things got maybe a little strained. But at this point, I personally am through with all of the drama that comes with everything. I want to go out, play music and have a good time. I want to go to my grave a happy guy."

