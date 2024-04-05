Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be part of a special tribute to late country music icon Toby Keith that will take place during this year's CMT Music Awards, that will air this Sunday, April 7th on CBS and the via Paramount+ streaming service.

Hagar shared the news via Facebook. He wrote, "I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith. I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice... don't ya think? Tune in to the #CMTAwards this Sunday, April 7th at 8/7c on CBS!"

CMT share further details that the special tribute will also feature Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson and they will be backed by Keith's longtime band, with special appearances from Lukas Nelson and Roger Clemens.

A brand-new one-hour tribute special, "CMT Music Awards Celebrates Toby Keith" (working title),will also premiere next Thursday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on CMT, celebrating his most memorable show moments.

Related Stories

Toby Keith's Friends Pay Tribute

Country Music Icon Toby Keith Dead At 62

Brantley Gilbert, Toby Keith and HARDY Deliver 'The Worst Country Song Of All Time'

News > Toby Keith