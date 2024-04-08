Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar took the stage during the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 7th) and played a rockin' version of "I Love This Bar" as a tribute to late country music icon Toby Keith. CMT have shared video of the performance.
Sammy took to social media following the performance to share, "I was so worried that I wasn't going to make it through the performance emotionally. It was hard for me working up to it.
"When I hit the stage with Toby's wonderful band that I played with many times over the years, the audience, energy, enthusiasm, and love that filled that building every tear of sadness into joy.
"It was a beautiful experience to say the least, so proud and honored to have been invited. We all miss that bigger than life, wonderful man, Mr. Toby Keith. A.k.a. #BigDogDaddy.
"ps. it was so wonderful to spend a couple days with the family and then end with that performance #iamhappy -Sammy".
Hagar was one of the stars tapped to play tribute to legendary country music star, who passed away at the age of 62 on February 5th following a long battle with stomach cancer.
Sammy said via social media prior to the performance "I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith. I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice... don't ya think? Tune in to the #CMTAwards this Sunday, April 7th at 8/7c on CBS!"
