Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar took to social media to share the news that he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of the month.

Sammy shared the announcement, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Sammy with the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, at 11:30 am PT. Star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Hagar will receive his star in the category of Recording. Tune in to the livestream exclusively on walkoffame.com".

He also expressed his excitement, "This is pretty damn special and exciting for me. One more dream I never dreamt come true. Too bad we cant set up our gear and play a big street party for all the redheads, but it will be a very special day!" - Sammy #ThankYouAll #PermanentStar"

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards

Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards

Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV

Red Voodoo Premiere 'Style' Video

News > Sammy Hagar