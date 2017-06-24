|
Cam Recalls Beautiful Wedding In So Cal High Desert
.
(Radio.com) In September, Cam married Adam Weaver in a romantic, intimate ceremony in a Californian high desert town north of Palm Springs and the country singer shared some details. "Pioneertown was built as a movie set," she explains. "So it's like a western town in the middle of nowhere that's not too far for people to travel, but you feel like you've gone to a whole other world, like 'Where are we?' You know you're not that far away from home, but it feels like a whole other world." It also turned out to be her ideal wedding site. "When you go to think of what your wedding should be, you hear about the husband and the bride having to compromise a lot," she shares. "The two of us looked and found this spot, and we both immediately loved it. It was just so beautiful, the views, it was the right choice. Definitely one of the best nights of my life." She wore a Jenny Packam dress, which reminded her of the '30s era and matched the vintage feel of the desert town. "There's something about my spirit that's really connected to the '30s," she reveals. "There's something so cool and glamorous. You kind of get a little of that back when you're here." Read more here.
"Pioneertown was built as a movie set," she explains. "So it's like a western town in the middle of nowhere that's not too far for people to travel, but you feel like you've gone to a whole other world, like 'Where are we?' You know you're not that far away from home, but it feels like a whole other world."
It also turned out to be her ideal wedding site. "When you go to think of what your wedding should be, you hear about the husband and the bride having to compromise a lot," she shares. "The two of us looked and found this spot, and we both immediately loved it. It was just so beautiful, the views, it was the right choice. Definitely one of the best nights of my life."
She wore a Jenny Packam dress, which reminded her of the '30s era and matched the vintage feel of the desert town. "There's something about my spirit that's really connected to the '30s," she reveals. "There's something so cool and glamorous. You kind of get a little of that back when you're here." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Summer With Bikini Photo
• Liam Payne's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• John Singleton Slams Tupac Biopoc
• Shania Twain Reveals Fears Of Working With Prince
• Daft Punk Track Covered By 15-Piece Orchestra
• Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows As Alter Ego
• Lorde's New Album Influenced By Frank Ocean
• Rihanna Recruits Kendrick Lamar For Diamond Ball
• SZA 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video Includes Surprise Cameo
• Haim Cover Shania Twain At Surprise Show
• ASAP Ferg Releases New Track 'Tango' Featuring Kanobby
• Kacey Musgraves Uses Psychic To Connect With Late Grandmother
• Rita Ora Reveals 'Your Song' Video Concept
• Chance the Rapper Using Sign Language Interpreters For Tour
• Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun At Young Rappers In New Video
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.