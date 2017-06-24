Cam Recalls Beautiful Wedding In So Cal High Desert

"Pioneertown was built as a movie set," she explains. "So it's like a western town in the middle of nowhere that's not too far for people to travel, but you feel like you've gone to a whole other world, like 'Where are we?' You know you're not that far away from home, but it feels like a whole other world."

It also turned out to be her ideal wedding site. "When you go to think of what your wedding should be, you hear about the husband and the bride having to compromise a lot," she shares. "The two of us looked and found this spot, and we both immediately loved it. It was just so beautiful, the views, it was the right choice. Definitely one of the best nights of my life."

She wore a Jenny Packam dress, which reminded her of the '30s era and matched the vintage feel of the desert town. "There's something about my spirit that's really connected to the '30s," she reveals. "There's something so cool and glamorous. You kind of get a little of that back when you're here." Read more here.