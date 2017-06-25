Lil Jon Says Club Owners Don't Want Him to Play 'In the Pit'

"If I play it in a bottle service club, the owners will be like, 'What the f— is wrong with you? You're trying to tear my club up,'" he told Billboard.

"A lot of my music's been banned," he added. "I did the crunk movement, and it's the same feeling now as the crunk era--that got people too crazy, too f—— wild, fighting and all kinds of s—. My whole career has been: I make music for the club to go crazy."

The rapper said his goal is to shake listeners from their comfortable, laid-back listening habits. Read more here.