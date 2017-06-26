Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC's Angus Young And Guns N' Roses Do Surprise Jam
06-26-2017
(hennemusic) AC/DC guitarist Angus Young joined Guns N' Roses for a surprise performance of a pair of classic songs at the Messegelände in Hannover, Germany on June 22, and video from the event has surfaced online.

The pairing delivered "Whole Lotta Rosie" from 1977's "Let There Be Rock" and "Riff Raff" from 1978's "Powerage" before a wildly enthusiastic crowd as part of the European leg of the band's Not In This Lifetime tour.

The start of Hannover show was reportedly delayed 15 minutes and then, again for 90 minutes when the band left the stage as a thunderstorm swept through the area just four songs into the evening.

Young teamed up with GNR for the same pair of tracks at multiple shows during their Australian tour earlier this year after first joining at Coachella last year as they announced that Rose would join AC/DC for a spring run across Europe and fall US dates after singer Brian Johnson was sidelined with hearing loss issues.

When Guns N' Roses' European run wraps up next month, the group will then return to North America for more shows starting in St. Louis, MO on July 27. Watch both jams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

