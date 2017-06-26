Alter Bridge Release 'Cradle To The Grave' Video

Alter Bridge's fifth album, "The Last Hero" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall. The feat marks the first time the band have been in the US Top 10 since their first album, "One Day Remains", debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the charts in 2004.

Alter Bridge are currently playing dates across Europe and have scheduled a handful of US shows scheduled in August, as well, before playing a series of dates in South America in September. Watch the video here.