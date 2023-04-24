Alter Bridge Recruit Mammoth WVH and Sevendust For Summer Tour

(PFA) Alter Bridge have recruited Mammoth WVH and Sevendust to join them on the just announced summer leg of their North American Pawns & Kings Tour.
The tour kicks off August 1st in Buffalo, NY and end August 31st in Council Bluffs, IA. The tour will make stops in Asbury Park, NJ; Richmond, VA; Quebec City, QC and San Antonio, TX to name a few markets.
MJT - the Long Island trio of brothers - will join the last seven stops of the tour. Tickets will be available everywhere starting Friday, April 28th. See the dates below:
Alter Bridge is touring in support of their seventh studio album Pawns & Kings that was released worldwide on October 14th. The new album - from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums - continues to build on the sound that the band's faithful have grown to love from the band.
Aug 1 - BUFFALO, NY - Outer Harbor Event Complex
Aug 2 - ASBURY PARK, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug 4 - CHARLESTOWN, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *
Aug 5 - GRANTVILLE, PA - Hollywood Casino Outdoors
Aug 7 - RICHMOND, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Aug 8 - CLEVELAND, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
Aug 10 - QUEBEC CITY, QC - Agora Port de Quebec
Aug 12 - MASHANTUCKET, CT - The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino)
Aug 13 - JOHNSTOWN, PA - 1st Summit Arena
Aug 16 - SPRINGFIELD, IL - Illinois State Fair #
Aug 17 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JJ's Live *
Aug 19 - CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
Aug 20 - SAN ANTONIO, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Aug 22 - MEMPHIS, TN - Orpheum Theatre *
Aug 23 - CINCINNATI, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *
Aug 25 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
Aug 26 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *
Aug 28 - FARGO, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *
Aug 29 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Fillmore *
Aug 31 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - Harrah's Stir Concert Cove *
* No Mammoth WVH
# No Sevendust
Alter Bridge Announce Spring US Tour Dates
Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'
Alter Bridge Unplug For 'Silver Tongue' At Planet Rock
Alter Bridge Stream New Album Pawns & Kings
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video