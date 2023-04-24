Alter Bridge Recruit Mammoth WVH and Sevendust For Summer Tour

(PFA) Alter Bridge have recruited Mammoth WVH and Sevendust to join them on the just announced summer leg of their North American Pawns & Kings Tour.

The tour kicks off August 1st in Buffalo, NY and end August 31st in Council Bluffs, IA. The tour will make stops in Asbury Park, NJ; Richmond, VA; Quebec City, QC and San Antonio, TX to name a few markets.

MJT - the Long Island trio of brothers - will join the last seven stops of the tour. Tickets will be available everywhere starting Friday, April 28th. See the dates below:

Alter Bridge is touring in support of their seventh studio album Pawns & Kings that was released worldwide on October 14th. The new album - from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums - continues to build on the sound that the band's faithful have grown to love from the band.

Aug 1 - BUFFALO, NY - Outer Harbor Event Complex

Aug 2 - ASBURY PARK, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 4 - CHARLESTOWN, WV - The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

Aug 5 - GRANTVILLE, PA - Hollywood Casino Outdoors

Aug 7 - RICHMOND, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Aug 8 - CLEVELAND, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

Aug 10 - QUEBEC CITY, QC - Agora Port de Quebec

Aug 12 - MASHANTUCKET, CT - The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Aug 13 - JOHNSTOWN, PA - 1st Summit Arena

Aug 16 - SPRINGFIELD, IL - Illinois State Fair #

Aug 17 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JJ's Live *

Aug 19 - CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

Aug 20 - SAN ANTONIO, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Aug 22 - MEMPHIS, TN - Orpheum Theatre *

Aug 23 - CINCINNATI, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Aug 25 - GRAND RAPIDS, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Aug 26 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom *

Aug 28 - FARGO, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

Aug 29 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Fillmore *

Aug 31 - COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - Harrah's Stir Concert Cove *

* No Mammoth WVH

# No Sevendust

