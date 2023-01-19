Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have released a video for their latest "Pawns & Kings" single, "Holiday." The clip marks the return of longtime video collaborator Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media - known for capturing the band's iconic performance with the Parallax Orchestra on "Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

"Holiday" is the fifth track issued from "Pawns & Kings", which the group recorded with producer Michael Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, FL and was released last fall.

Alter Bridge are gearing up to launch a North American tour in Tampa, FL on January 25; they will be joined on the trek by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

Watch the new video here.





