.

Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'

Bruce Henne | Published 01-19-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge Album art

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have released a video for their latest "Pawns & Kings" single, "Holiday." The clip marks the return of longtime video collaborator Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media - known for capturing the band's iconic performance with the Parallax Orchestra on "Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

"Holiday" is the fifth track issued from "Pawns & Kings", which the group recorded with producer Michael Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, FL and was released last fall.

Alter Bridge are gearing up to launch a North American tour in Tampa, FL on January 25; they will be joined on the trek by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

Watch the new video here.


Related Stories
Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'

Alter Bridge Unplug For 'Silver Tongue' At Planet Rock

Alter Bridge Stream New Album Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'

Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

More Alter Bridge News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more

Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

Latest News

David Crosby Dead At 81

Rolling Stones Have Joined TikTok

Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set

Enter Shikari Say '(pls) set me on fire' With New Video

New Found Glory Unplug For 'The Story So Far' Video

Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'

Hardcore Supergroup OFF! Release Video To Preview Free LSD Film

Arielle Announces '73 Album With Title Track Video