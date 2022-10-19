Alter Bridge Unplug For 'Silver Tongue' At Planet Rock

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge members Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti recently performed an exclusive acoustic version of "Silver Tongue" at the Planet Rock studios in central London, UK for a handful of listeners, and video from the appearance is available to stream online.

The pair delivered the stripped down take on the second single from the Florida band's newly-released album, "Pawns & Kings", while telling the audience that this was only the second time they'd ever attempted to play 'Silver Tongue' acoustically: "These songs are not acoustic songs!"

While at the UK media outlet, Kennedy and Tremonti also performed an exclusive acoustic version of their anthem, "'Before Tomorrow Comes", from the 2007 album, "Blackbird."

Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall tour of Europe that will begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1; the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.

