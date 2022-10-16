Alter Bridge Stream New Album Pawns & Kings

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming their newly-released album, "Pawns & Kings." The band recorded their seventh studio record at Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, FL with longtime associate and producer Michael Baskette.
The 2022 set marks the follow-up to Alter Bridge's 2019 album, "Walk The Sky", which was a Top 20 record in almost a dozen countries including the US, where it reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200.
Alter Bridge will launch "Pawns & Kings" on a fall tour of Europe that will begin in Hamburg, Germany on November 1; the series will see the group joined by Halestorm and Mammoth WVH.
Stream the new album in full here
