Alter Bridge Announce Spring US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 02-08-2023

Alter Bridge Announce Spring US Tour Dates Tour poster

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge has announced a new series of spring US dates in support of their album, "Pawns & Kings." The shows are part of the Florida band's current North American tour, with the winter leg set to wrap up April 1 in Highland, CA.

"You wanted more.... You got more!," says the group. Alter Bridge will be joined by Sevendust for the spring run, which will fire up in Greensboro, NC on May 6 and wind up with a May 20 appearance at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival.

Alter Bridge's seventh album, "Pawns & Kings" was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette and recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, FL; the newly-released single from the project is "Holiday."

Check out the new dates and get tickets details here.

