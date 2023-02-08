(hennemusic) Alter Bridge has announced a new series of spring US dates in support of their album, "Pawns & Kings." The shows are part of the Florida band's current North American tour, with the winter leg set to wrap up April 1 in Highland, CA.
"You wanted more.... You got more!," says the group. Alter Bridge will be joined by Sevendust for the spring run, which will fire up in Greensboro, NC on May 6 and wind up with a May 20 appearance at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival.
Alter Bridge's seventh album, "Pawns & Kings" was produced by longtime associate Michael Baskette and recorded at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, FL; the newly-released single from the project is "Holiday."
Check out the new dates and get tickets details here.
Alter Bridge Release Video For New Pawns & Kings Single 'Holiday'
Alter Bridge Unplug For 'Silver Tongue' At Planet Rock
Alter Bridge Stream New Album Pawns & Kings
Alter Bridge Stream New Pawns & Kings Single 'This Is War'
Static-X Releasing The Final Recordings Of Wayne Static On New Album- Duran Duran Announce North American Tour- Pearl Jam- more
KISS's Paul Stanley and Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Commercial Goes Online- Megadeth To Livestream Budokan Concert- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Static-X Releasing The Final Recordings Of Wayne Static On New Album
Duran Duran Announce North American The Future Past Arena Tour
Pearl Jam Stream 1997 'Given To Fly' Rehearsal Video
Depeche Mode Confirm Support For North American Tour
Radiohead's Philip Selway Shares 'Strange Dance'
Alter Bridge Announce Spring US Tour Dates
Suicide Silence Share 'Dying Life' Video
Singled Out: Justin Mattock's Seventeen