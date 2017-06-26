Liam Gallagher Announces Solo Album and Tour

The project includes four tracks produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and eleven tunes overseen by Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons).

The launch of the former Oasis singer's solo career follows a five-year, two-record stint with Beady Eye, who disbanded in 2014. "I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey," says Gallagher of the forthcoming set. "It's the Lennon Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

"As You Were" will be available in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition coloured vinyl, with a special boxset also offered via Gallagher's website.

The rocker will support the project's launch with a newly-announced series of North American dates this fall. The three-week, nine-show run will open in San Francisco, CA on November 13, with stops in several major markets including Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Toronto, among others. Watch the new video and see the tour dates here.