Liam Gallagher And John Squire Stream Raise Your Hands Video

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher and guitarist John Squire of The Stone Roses are streaming a video for "Raise Your Hands", the opening track from their newly-released self-titled debut album.

The tune follows "Just Another Rainbow" and "Mars To Liverpool" as the third single from the set, which was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Greg Kurstin - who plays bass on the record - alongside drums by Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace).

The history of Gallagher and Squire goes back decades: Liam attended a "life-changing" Stone Roses show in their hometown of Manchester in 1989 when he was just 16 and they crossed paths through the years, with the guitarist joining the Oasis rocker for "Champagne Supernova" during both nights of the singer's 2022 two-night stand at Knebworth Park.

Celebrating the album's release this past week, Gallagher shared: "It's crucial, it's spiritual, it's celestial, it's majestical, it's biblical. Turn it up enjoy!"

Get tour details and stream the "Raise Your Hands" video here.

