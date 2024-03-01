Liam Gallagher And John Squire Deliver Debut Album

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has teamed up with John Squire of The Stone Roses as they release their self-titled debut album today via Warner Records. The label sent over the following details:

The album's opening track "Raise Your Hands" is an immediate statement of intent. A stomping glam-rock moment that Liam has compared to Roxy Music with a little Stonesy piano for good measure, it surges with an unrestrained energy that sounds as natural and liberated as if they had just stepped on stage. And as an opening one-two with "Mars To Liverpool" it's clear that the pair have put their full passion into the set.

That vibrancy remains consistent throughout, whether they're exploring melancholy moments that reflect some of Oasis and Liam's solo slowburners ("One Day At A Time") or chiming melodies that echo early Stone Roses ("Just Another Rainbow"), while John's maelstrom of riffs and fluid leads at times feel like a natural succession to "Second Coming" (especially "Love You Forever"). Yet, it also simmers with flashes of their key '60s and '70s influences too: a dash of Sex Pistols power with some Hendrix flair and a touch of The Faces' swaggering rock 'n' roll.

The album sessions were completed with the assistance of Liam's regular producer Greg Kurstin, who also performed bass, and drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace).

The duo's official store offers a range of album and merch bundles, while limited quantities remain of the recently launched zoetrope picture disc from Blood Records.

Liam and John will take the album on the road later this month during a sold-out tour, making a stop at Brooklyn Paramount on April 11. Joey Waronker will also perform in the live band which is completed by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Christian Madden on keys.

Liam Gallagher John Squire track listing:

Raise Your Hands

Mars to Liverpool

One Day at a Time

I'm a Wheel

Just Another Rainbow

Love You Forever

Make It Up as You Go Along

You're Not the Only One

I'm So Bored

Mother Nature's Song

Stream the album here.

