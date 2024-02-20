Liam Gallagher And John Squire Release New Single 'Mars To Liverpool'

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher and guitarist John Squire of The Stone Roses have released "Mars To Liverpool" as the second single from their forthcoming self-titled album. The tuned follows "Just Another Rainbow" as the second preview to the project, which was produced by Greg Kurstin and is due March 1.

The history of Gallagher and Squire goes back decades, with each being a fan of the other's work: Liam attended a "life-changing" Stone Roses show in their hometown of Manchester in 1989 when he was just 16; years later, the pair crossed paths in a Welsh studio while working on key records; and, the friendship continued in the subsequent years, notably with the pair writing "Love Me and Leave Me" for John's later band The Seahorses, who also toured as guests to Oasis.

But it wasn't until John jumped on stage at Liam's gargantuan Knebworth Park show for climactic performances of "Champagne Supernova" that the prospect of working together on something more substantial became a reality.

Along the way, Gallagher and Squire unlocked a shared musical intuition that felt so natural it was almost as if they had always been a band.

"I think John's a top songwriter," said Gallagher previously. "Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he's a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned."

Get more details about the album and a companion UK tour, and stream "Mars To Liverpool" here.

