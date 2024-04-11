.

Liam Gallagher And John Squire Debut New Single I'm A Wheel On The Tonight Show

Bruce Henne | 04-11-2024
(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher and guitarist John Squire debuted "I'm A Wheel", the latest single from their recently-released self-titled debut album, during the April 9 broadcast of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The late night television appearance is supporting the single and album, and is in sync with a one-off concert performance at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY on April 11.

Recorded in just three weeks with producer Greg Kurstin - who plays bass on the record, as well - the Gallagher/Squire album debuted at No. 1 in the rockers' UK homeland.

"I'm A Wheel" follows "Just Another Rainbow", "Mars To Liverpool", and "Raise Your Hands" as the fourth single from the set. Stream The Tonight Show performance here.

News > Liam Gallagher

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Singled Out: Zach McKenzie's The Day That I Found You