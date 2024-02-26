Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has called out the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame and questioned the controversial institution's credibility and "rock" credentials after his famed band was nominated along pop star Mariah Carey.

Oasis was among the artists that were nominated this year. Other nominees for induction this year includes Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz and a host of a artists that are not considered to be part of a rock related genre.

Gallagher spoke to The Sunday Times about the nomination, and he said, "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and f*** off. It's like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don't want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed."

The outspoken rocker then went on to criticize the people behind the Rock Hall. "I've done more for rock 'n' roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it's all a load of bollocks."

Liam was not honored by the nomination of Oasis this year. Upon learning that his band could be part of this year's inductees, he took to social media and wrote, "F*** the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x."

He also responded to fan comment with, "I don't need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

