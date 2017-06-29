Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'

"VR The Champions" was captured during the band's performance in Barcelona in May of last year and features performances of classic songs like "Radio Ga Ga", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions".

Guitarist Brian May had this to say about their debut virtual reality concert experience, "This is the fulfillment of a dream. Through this unique Virtual Reality creation, fans around the world will for the first time be able to experience the excitement and energy of a Queen show in their own homes. Many of you have seen VR, but not VR like THIS!" Watch the preview video here.