Charlie Daniels Celebrating July 4th With Johnny Cash Cover (Week in Review)

Daniels is joined on this track by Mark "Oz" Geist, Benghazi Warrior/Survivor and co-author of "13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi."



Charlie had this to say, "These lyrics are just as timely today as they were when Johnny originally recorded them over four decades ago," said the Grand Ole Opry star. "The song demonstrates the passion and the love that we all should have for this country - and the freedoms that we enjoy with it.

"Of course, it is always a joy to record a song written by the great Johnny Cash. He was an American original, and someone that I consider myself humbled and honored to call friend. Good songs, such as his, continue to remain in style." - here.