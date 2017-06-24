Imagine Dragons Stream New Song and Announce TV Appearances (Week in Review)

The new track can be streamed here and is the fourth song that band has revealed from their new studio album, "Evolve", which is set to hit stores on June 23rd. They have previously revealed the songs "Believer," "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes."

The band also announced that they will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20th and on Good Morning America's "Summer Concert Series" on July 28th.

Fans can also catch the band live this fall when they launch their North American tour on September 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. See the dates - here.