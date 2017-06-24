Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood (Week in Review)

.
Macklemore

Macklemore Trying To Balance Career With Fatherhood was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Expectations are high for Macklemore's first solo album in twelve years, but instead of succumbing to the pressure, he's putting family first. The GRAMMY winner, who is taking a creative hiatus from his longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis, built a recording studio in his home basement so he could spend more time with his two-year-old daughter Sloane.

"I just want to be a part of Sloane's life and I don't want to be FaceTiming from L.A. or New York working," he told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio. "I want to be with her as much as I possibly can be, so it was a super important part of the process and to really just be a human, not just a rapper."

The 33-year-old rapper has been hard at work on his new album for several months now. On Thursday (June 15), he dropped his first single, "Glorious," featuring Skylar Grey.

The good news? It turns out fans won't have to wait much longer to hear the entire record. "It's not going to be fourth quarter. It won't be that long, but it has been a process to kind of figure out, you know, 'Okay, what do we want to fine tune? What do we want to pass on?'" Listen to Carson's full interview with Macklemore - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

