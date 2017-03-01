Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal
03-01-2017
.
Sidemen

(TCG) In the final day of its Kickstarter campaign, Sidemen: Long Road To Glory races to reach its goal to secure the music rights for a wide release before the deadline today, Wednesday, March 1st.

The film provides an intimate look into the incredible lives of three of the last Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf sidemen, piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie 'Big Eyes' Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin.

Premiering last year at SXSW, the film is complete. However, due to the cost of securing the music licensing for a full release, Sidemen may never reach a wider audience. In the final days of the Kickstarter campaign, filmmaker Scott Rosenbaum says "Their amazing story needs to be told. This is for them."

The average music fan might not recognize their names, but these legendary bluesmen, who performed and recorded into their 80's and 90's, played a significant role in shaping modern popular music. The film features some of the last interviews conducted with all three men as well as their final live performances together. These memorable live performances, vividly capture these blues legends with the blues and rock stars they have inspired including, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Elvin Bishop (recent rock 'n' Roll Hall inductee with The Paul Butterfield Blues Band), and Tim Reynolds of The Dave Matthews Band. Personal insights from artists such as, Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Perry, Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Winter offer heartfelt accounts of how these three legendary sidemen helped shape their careers as well as rock 'n' roll.

Named the Official 2017 Film of the Blues Foundation and winning numerous awards on the festival circuit, Sidemen takes us on the road with Pinetop, Willie and Hubert, three of our last direct links to the origins of the blues, as they share the incredible stories about each of their personal histories. From their upbringings on Delta plantations of the Jim Crow south to lives spent on the road in the shadow of two of the biggest figures in music history, their stories are not only a part of music history, but American history as well. As we ride along, we can't help but fall in love with these three endearing men as we experience all the trials and triumphs of these remarkable lives.

Through their Grammy awards and nominations, these sidemen have been widely acknowledged for the role they played in the history of the blues and in shaping the modern music that has since been born. Rosenbaum says "the National Museum of African American History in DC, the NAACP Forum, and the Grammy Museum in Mississippi have all expressed interest in showcasing the film."

In order to secure release, Sidemen needs to reach their $225,000 goal by this week's deadline on Wednesday, March 1st. Visit the crowdfunding page here

TCG submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sidemen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sidemen T-shirts and Posters

More Sidemen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal

Blues Sidemen The Focus Of New Documentary

Sidemen: Long Road To Glory Documentary To Premiere At SXSW


More Stories for Sidemen

Sidemen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Tour- Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP- From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official- Megadeth Reveals New Album Plans- more

Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming- Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up- Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones?- more

Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer'- Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour- Another Report Claims Axl and AC/DC Making Album- more

Page Too:
U2 Accused of Stealing Material For 'Achtung Baby' Track- Ed Sheeran Premieres New Track 'Eraser'- Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award- Kodak Black Arrested- more

Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday- The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary- Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration- more

Ed Sheeran Releases Special Remixes Of 'Shape of You' - Deadmau5 Offering Free Album Download- Future On Track To Make Chart History- Chief Keef Falls Off Stage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Team For Summer Tour

Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP

From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album Plans

Poison Announce First Headline Dates In Over A Decade

Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

Reunited Ratt Announce Spring and Summer Dates

Pantera's Rex Brown Ink Deal For Debut Solo Album

Metallica Frontman Featured In Sammy Hagar TV Preview

Robert Plant Rocks 'Whole Lotta Love' In TV Special Preview Clip

Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour

Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Tour

Smile Empty Soul Releasing 'Rarities' Album

Linkin Park's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce North American Tour Dates

Six Feet Under Recruit Deicide, Cannibal Corpse As New Guitarist

George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special

Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal

Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming

Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up

Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer

Airbourne Tribute Lemmy In 'It's All For Rock N' Roll' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
U2 Accused of Stealing Material For 'Achtung Baby' Track

Ed Sheeran Premieres New Track 'Eraser'

Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award

Kodak Black Arrested For Violating His Probation

Nicki Minaj Teases Future Collaborate With New Online Photos

Kanye West Shares New 17-Minute Song 'Bed Yeezy Season 5'

DJ Khaled Reveals 'Secret' Collabs with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Migos

Jason Aldean Releases 'Any Ol' Barstool' Video

Alien Knife Fight Announce Spring Tour

The New Low Release Video For Saosin Cover

Fabolous Releases 'Goyard Bag' Video

Singled Out: Armond Jason's Monster

Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday

The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary

Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death

Big Stars Lined Up For Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music

Little Big Town Jam With Chris Stapleton At Residency Kick Off

Brett Eldredge Releases 'Somethin' I'm Good At' Video

Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour

Rogue + Jaye Announce New Album 'Pent Up'

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Son Isaiah's Birthday Online

Alvarez Kings Announce New Album 'Somewhere Between'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.