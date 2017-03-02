Pierce The Veil And Sum 41 Announce Spring Tour

The tour is set to kick off with a two night stand at the Ogden Theater in Denver on April 21st and 22nd and will run until May 25th where it will wrap in Dallas at the South Side Ballroom.

Pierce The Veil will also be playing several major music festivals this spring. Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about the new trek, "The fuse is burning and we're counting down the days till the 'We Will Detonate! Tour' this Spring.

"We are honored to be hitting the stage every night with legends Sum 41, old friends Emarosa and new friends Chapel. This will be a show unlike any we've ever attempted to dream up for our fans. Clock is ticking, we'll see you all soon!"

We Will Detonate! Tour Dates

04/21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

04/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

04/24 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

04/25 - Austin, TX - (ACL) Live At The Moody Theater

04/27 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

05/1 - Knoxville, TN - The International (No Sum 41)

05/2 - Lancaster, PA - Lancaster Convention Center

05/3 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore Silver Springs

05/7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

05/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

05/10 - Toms River, NJ - Pine Belt Arena

05/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room/Old National Centre

05/16 - Portland, ME - AURA

05/17 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

05/23 - Pharr, TX - Pharr Event Center

05/25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Pierce The Veil Music Festival Appearances

04/28 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest

04/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

05/5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

05/12 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR's Rockfest

05/13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion

05/19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

05/20 - St. Louis, MO - 105.7 Point Fest

05/26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Rest In Space Tour Dates with Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire:

03/1 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

03/2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

03/3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

03/5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

03/7 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

03/9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

03/10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

European Tour Dates:

06/1 - Amsterdam, NL - Power Fest

06/2-4 - Wershofen, DE - Rock Am Ring

06/2-4 -Nurnburg, DE - Rock Im Park

06/5 - Hamburg, DE - Rawk Attack

06/6 - Luxembourg, LU - The A's Mayhem

06/8 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival

06/9 - BrÃ©tigny-Sur-Orge, FR - Download Festival France

06/10 - London, UK - Download Festival

06/12 - Lyon, FR -Longlive Rockfest

06/13 - Milan, IT - In.Fest

06/14 - Nickelsdorf, AU - Nova Rock

06/15 - Dornbirn, AU - Conrad Sohm Summer Series

06/17 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Park

06/18 - Berlin, DE - Monsterbash