AFI, No Doubt Supergroup Dreamcar Stream First Single

The group features AFI's Davey Havok along with No Doubt's Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young and "Kill for Candy" is the first single from the group's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which is set to hit stores on May 12th.

The band will be performing the new single when they appear on the April 18th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which airs on the ABC television network at 11:35/10:35pm C.

The song can be streamed here and frontman Davey Havok had this to say about the new track, "There's an honesty in all of my lyrics. This one speaks to a perhaps dangerous and unhealthy desire for the sweet."

Fans along the west coast will be able to catch the band live with a series of shows scheduled to take place in April around their appearance at this year's Coachella festival. See the dates below:

Dreamcar Live Dates:

April 5 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room @ The Observatory

April 9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 19 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

April 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival