Cage the Elephant Announce U.S. Acoustic Tour

The band will be kicking off the new trek, which will feature them performing acoustically accompanied by a string quartet, on April 10th in Escondido, CA at the California Center for the Arts.

The tour will include additional stops in California, as well as Washington D.C., Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina before wrapping up on April 30th at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The group revealed what inspired them to embark on the special tour, "After our recent acoustic performance at the Bridge School Benefit, we wanted to share this intimate experience with our fans and take it on the road. We plan to add in a string quartet to make it really cool."

Live & Unpeeled, The Acoustic Tour Dates:

04/10 - Escondido, CA - California Center for the Arts

04/12 - Northridge, CA - Valley Performing Arts Center

04/14 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

04/15 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

04/22 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

04/24 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount

04/26 - Greensboro, NC - Carolina Theatre

04/28 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater

04/30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium