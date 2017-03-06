New Kids on the Block Collaborator Tommy Page Dead at 46

Ultimately releasing 7 full-length solo albums, Page enjoyed early success co-writing the hit "I'll Be Your Everything" with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

Later as an industry executive at Warner Bros. Records, Page would help guide the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. From there he would move on to Publisher at Billboard then Head of Music Partnerships at Pandora. In 2016 Page self-released a CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites. Read more here.