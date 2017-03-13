Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows

Most of the individual shows will feature Murphy celebrating one of his solo albums, playing one of the seven releases in full during the special concert as well as some Bauhaus classics. He will also play a special encore of his recent Stripped World Tour set at one of the concerts.

He will be kicking things off with back-to back shows that will feature his 1986 solo debut "Should the World Fail to Fall Apart" on June 20th and 21st. The residency will conclude with two special shows on July 13th and 14th (the focus of those concerts is still to be revealed).

Murphy had this to say, "I have always wanted to do a residency and while i was performing at The Chapel on the Stripped tour last year. I felt like this was the perfect venue and that the time to do this was now. There are a lot of songs on these albums that I haven't sung in years. This is a rare chance for fans to see them performed live."

The new shows follow the release of Peter's new live album "Bare-Boned and Sacred" which was recorded during New York City stop of the Stripped World tour at the Le Poisson Rouge in April of last year.

Peter Murphy The Chapel Residency Dates

Tue, June 20 - Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Wed, June 21 - Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

Thu, June 22 - Love Hysteria

Fri, June 23 - Love Hysteria

Mon, June 26 - Deep

Thu, June 29 - Deep

Fri, June 30 - Holy Smoke

Sat, July 1 - Cascade

Mon, July 3 - Cascade

Thu, July 6 - Dust

Fri, July 7 - Dust

Sat, July 8 - Ninth

Tue, July 11 - Stripped

Thu, July 13 - TBA

Fri, July 14 - TBA