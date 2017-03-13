|
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Albums Set For RSD
(Gibson) Record Store Day celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2017 on April 22. And to celebrate the occasion, Parlophone is releasing two limited-edition David Bowie albums. The first is Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974), a live album recorded during the Philly Dogs Tour that is seeing its first-ever official release. It was mixed by longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, and features a band that includes Earl Slick (lead guitar) and Carlos Alomar (rhythm guitar) and Luther Vandross on (backing vocals). It's a companion to the long-available David Live album, also from 1974, with a different tracklisting. The other album being released for RSD is Bowpromo, a recreation of a rare 1971 pressing that featured alternate mixes of songs that eventually wound up on Hunky Dory. See the tracklistings here.
