Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine Streams New Single

The album is set to be released on April 28th in multiple formats including digitally, CD, and vinyl and brings together tracks from his various projects including movie soundtracks, TV and video game music.

He had this to say, "Hey, if I'm going to take a break from Mindless Self Indulgence, the dopest band ever, then I better be doing sh*t that makes me f***ing happy like synths, comics, video games and acting in awesome f***ing movies."

Urine is streaming the first single from the release "Fighting With The Melody," here.