New Politics Release Surprise New Track 'One Of Us'

The band had this to say about their return and the new song. "We're baaack! After being out on the road for nearly three years straight, we took most of last year off to decompress and see what we wanted to do next as a band.

"We were on this crazy rollercoaster ride, we've had our ups and downs, but we realized that the thing that mattered most to us was our friendship, our fans and that there's nothing else in the world we'd rather be doing than to continue writing music as a band for all of you. That's when One Of Us was born! This song represents friendship, love and unity and we hope all of you can connect with it too. Enjoy, and remember 'you're not alone, you're one of us.'" Check it out here.