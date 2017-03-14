Beyonce Surprises Alvin Ailey Dancers

Tina shared footage from the visit on Instagram, including the moment unsuspecting performers discovered that they had a superstar in their midst. The crowd also included members of Tina's Angels, the Knowles matriarch's mentorship program, which Bey was keen to support. "Thank you for your talent," she told the dancers.

"When Beyonce surprises you back stage!!!" she wrote. "The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!" Read more here.