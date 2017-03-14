Biffy Clyro Add New Leg To North American Tour

The new run of live dates will be kicking off on May 9th in Brooklyn, NY at the Warsaw and will conclude with an appearance at this year's Rock On The Range festival on May 21st.

The band's first leg will be getting underway on March 24th in Las Vegas at Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and is set to wrap up on April 15th in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club.



North American Tour Dates:

03/24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/25 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

03/26 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

03/28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

03/30 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

03/31 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

04/01 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

04/04 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

04/05 Chicago, IL House of Blues

04/07 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

04/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/09 Montreal, QC Cafe Campus

04/11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

04/13 New York, NY Irving Plaza

04/14 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

04/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

05/09 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

05/10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/12 Council Bluffs, IA The River Rockfest

05/14 Buffalo, NY Iron Works

05/15 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

05/16 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

05/18 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

05/20 Maryland Heights, MO Pointfest

05/21 Columbus, OH Rock On The Range