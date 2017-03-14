Christina Grimmie's Family Releases 'Invisible' Video

"Introducing the world premiere of the official video for INVISIBLE," her family captions the video on YouTube. "As many of you know, Christina LOVED video games and had a special fondness for anime. We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others."

The video clip was directed by Stephen Leonard of Giant Pancake and has amassed nearly 200k views. In it, Grimmie receives a magic hoverboard from a pink creature. She soon finds herself sailing through a darkened city as she tries to bring peace and light back to earth. Watch the video in its entirety below.

"I'm solid, not apparition/ But check your vision/ See what you're missing, boy/ I don't need your permission/ To go on existing/ With or without you, boy," she sings on the song. Watch the clip here.