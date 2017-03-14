Hanson Celebrating 25th Anniversary With World Tour

Hanson will kick things off in June in Europe before launching the North American leg of their tour in September. They begin in Dallas, Texas on September 12th and wrap up in Houston, Texas on October 27th. "Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour," keyboardist Taylor Hanson said in a statement.

Guitarist Isaac Hanson added, "This year is not only about the two decades of music, it's about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year."

Hanson will also be releasing a compilation album, Middle Of Everywhere – The Greatest Hits, which will feature the new track "I Was Born" in addition to their previous hits like "MMMbop." See the tour dates here.