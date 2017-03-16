Steve Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Make Another Album

"I don't think we'll do another record," Nicks says. 'If the music business were different, I might feel different. I don't think there's any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn't going to sell."

Nicks , who turns 70 in a couple years, will not let a number dictate her appearance. "I don't like that number. I see lots of people my age, and lots of people who are younger than me, and I think, 'Wow, those people look really old,'" she reveals.

"I think it's because they didn't try. If you want to stay young, you have to make an effort. If I wanna walk onstage in a short chiffon skirt and not look completely age-inappropriate, I have to make that happen." Read more here.