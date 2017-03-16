|
Steve Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Make Another Album
.
(Radio.com) Stevie Nicks says in a new interview that she does not believe that Fleetwood Mac will make another album due to the changes in the music industry that makes releasing new music unattractive to artist. "I don't think we'll do another record," Nicks says. 'If the music business were different, I might feel different. I don't think there's any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn't going to sell." Nicks , who turns 70 in a couple years, will not let a number dictate her appearance. "I don't like that number. I see lots of people my age, and lots of people who are younger than me, and I think, 'Wow, those people look really old,'" she reveals. "I think it's because they didn't try. If you want to stay young, you have to make an effort. If I wanna walk onstage in a short chiffon skirt and not look completely age-inappropriate, I have to make that happen." Read more here.
"I don't think we'll do another record," Nicks says. 'If the music business were different, I might feel different. I don't think there's any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn't going to sell."
Nicks , who turns 70 in a couple years, will not let a number dictate her appearance. "I don't like that number. I see lots of people my age, and lots of people who are younger than me, and I think, 'Wow, those people look really old,'" she reveals.
"I think it's because they didn't try. If you want to stay young, you have to make an effort. If I wanna walk onstage in a short chiffon skirt and not look completely age-inappropriate, I have to make that happen." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page
• Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned Says James
• Steve Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Unlikely To Make Another Album
• Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of Rare 1970 TV Performance
• Angel's Punky Meadows and Frank DiMino Do Reunion Jam
• Paramore Spark New Album Tracklist Speculation
• Original Lineup Of Live Announce Music Festival Performances
• Tom Petty Leads Arroyo Seco Weekend Lineup
• Ann Wilson Of Heart To Live Stream Upcoming Concert
• Rhino Bucket Announce New Album The Last Real Rock 'n' Roll
• Misfits' Doyle To Star In 'Don't Look In The Basement' Remake
• Knifeworld Added To Cruise To The Edge Lineup
• Labyrinth Release 'Bullets' Music Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details
• Singled Out: City of the Weak's White Fire Alarm
• Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation
• Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery
• Rick Ross Recruits Future, Yo Gotti and Jeezy For 'Dead Presidents'
• Charlie Daniels Releasing His Memoir This Fall
• TLC Lead The I Love The 90's Tour Lineup
• Adele Says She Has A Secret Twitter Account
• Rihanna Cast In Adam Driver Film 'Annette'
• Ellie Goulding Discusses Her Battle With Panic Attacks
• Drawing North Give Ed Sheeran Hit A Dance Makeover
• Shawn Mendes To Star in 'Summer of Love' Musical
• High School Students Thanks Chance the Rapper
• Flo Rida And 99 Percent Release 'Cake' Video
• Kesha Talks Bullying And Eating Disorders At SXSW
• Paris Jackson Was Shocked With The Real World
• Kodak Black and PnB Rock Release 'Too Many Years' Video
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.