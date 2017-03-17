John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

We were sent the following details: "The Pickup" gives a big congratulations to Frankie Ballard. The country crooner took to social media to announce his recent marriage to Christina Murphy.

John Anderson is celebrating the 35th anniversary of his album Wild and Blue by hitting the road with a nationwide tour. He kicked off the tour March 3, and can be seen everywhere from the Carolinas to Minnesota and even Florida.

Country traditionalist Gene Watson will be extending his nationwide tour in support of his 33rd studio album Real.Country.Music. Watson's live shows will go all the through to December.

Cole Swindell celebrated more than just another No. 1 single with "Middle of a Memory" at a party at Warner Music Nashville's Headquarters on Music Row. He is the first artist ever to have six consecutive singles reach No. 1. His seventh single, "Flatliner" featuring Dierks Bentley, looks as it may continue that streak with it already doing well.

Inspirational recording artist Cherie Brennan is the newest artist featured in The Pickup & Coming. For more information and to hear her music, visit cheriebrennan.com.



GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Crystal Gayle was featured on an all-new episode of AXS-TV's "The Big Interview" on March 7 where she opened up about her career. The Pickup exclusive shows behind the scenes footage that won't be seen anywhere else.

World-renowned Madame Tussaud's wax museum will be opening a new location in Nashville on April 14. The museum will feature several familiar faces including Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Minnie Pearl, Luke Bryan, Randy Travis and many more. Check out the episode here.