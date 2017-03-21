Drake's New Unusual Tattoo Revealed By Artist

Now we can always remember @drakkardnoir by gazing upon Drake's shoulder. Tattoo artist Niki Norberg took to social media to show off some recent work he did for the Canadian rapper.

One shoulder features a hibiscus flower, which Drake has been using to symbolize his new project More Life. The other shoulder features a bottle of Drakkar Noir, which is a French cologne, but was also Drizzy's Twitter handle before he was able to secure @Drake (via XXL).

In 1991 Drakkar was the best-selling men's fragrance over $20 and quickly became a punchline for comedians around the world. Check out Drake's new ink here.