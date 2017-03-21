Singled Out: Heavy Heart's High Dive

In 2016, we wrote, recorded and released a new song each month, and we're now releasing all twelve songs as a collection called 'Keepsake' which documents the whole project. 'High Dive' was the June instalment of this, and I think it definitely has a hot, heady summer feel to it.

I was really obsessed with the David Hockney swimming pool paintings at the time I was writing the lyrics, they're so dreamlike and surreal, and I love the contrast between the cool, luxurious blue of the water and the parched, dry colours outside. The song has those two textures as well, sonically. The verses are sparse and close, and the lyrics talk about the thirst of unrequited love or lust, and then the chorus plunges into this sparkling, lush blue-green underwater world.

We really wanted to mark that contrast, and when I sing the song I see the same scenes every time, like a film. We did have an ambitious video idea for it, but apparently it's harder than you'd think to film underwater!

The core of the song actually predates the band, it's one of the first things we wrote (up in an attic on the hottest night of the year), although it has changed a lot since then. We wanted to try something with a less straight-ahead rhythm, less typically rock, but the drums are all organic and played by a human being (even the hand-claps). It's one of our more experimental productions so far and I think we're going to explore this sound more on the next recordings we do.

It's a love song really. That exhilarating, stomach knot just before you dive into the unknown with someone. You don't really know how deep it goes; if you'll be able to swim or if you'll drown.

It's a love song really. That exhilarating, stomach knot just before you dive into the unknown with someone. You don't really know how deep it goes; if you'll be able to swim or if you'll drown.