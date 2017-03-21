|
Singled Out: Heavy Heart's High Dive
.
London Alt-rockers Heavy Heart are gearing up to release their Keepsake collection at the end of the month and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "High Dive". Here is the story: In 2016, we wrote, recorded and released a new song each month, and we're now releasing all twelve songs as a collection called 'Keepsake' which documents the whole project. 'High Dive' was the June instalment of this, and I think it definitely has a hot, heady summer feel to it. I was really obsessed with the David Hockney swimming pool paintings at the time I was writing the lyrics, they're so dreamlike and surreal, and I love the contrast between the cool, luxurious blue of the water and the parched, dry colours outside. The song has those two textures as well, sonically. The verses are sparse and close, and the lyrics talk about the thirst of unrequited love or lust, and then the chorus plunges into this sparkling, lush blue-green underwater world. We really wanted to mark that contrast, and when I sing the song I see the same scenes every time, like a film. We did have an ambitious video idea for it, but apparently it's harder than you'd think to film underwater! The core of the song actually predates the band, it's one of the first things we wrote (up in an attic on the hottest night of the year), although it has changed a lot since then. We wanted to try something with a less straight-ahead rhythm, less typically rock, but the drums are all organic and played by a human being (even the hand-claps). It's one of our more experimental productions so far and I think we're going to explore this sound more on the next recordings we do. It's a love song really. That exhilarating, stomach knot just before you dive into the unknown with someone. You don't really know how deep it goes; if you'll be able to swim or if you'll drown. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
In 2016, we wrote, recorded and released a new song each month, and we're now releasing all twelve songs as a collection called 'Keepsake' which documents the whole project. 'High Dive' was the June instalment of this, and I think it definitely has a hot, heady summer feel to it.
I was really obsessed with the David Hockney swimming pool paintings at the time I was writing the lyrics, they're so dreamlike and surreal, and I love the contrast between the cool, luxurious blue of the water and the parched, dry colours outside. The song has those two textures as well, sonically. The verses are sparse and close, and the lyrics talk about the thirst of unrequited love or lust, and then the chorus plunges into this sparkling, lush blue-green underwater world.
We really wanted to mark that contrast, and when I sing the song I see the same scenes every time, like a film. We did have an ambitious video idea for it, but apparently it's harder than you'd think to film underwater!
The core of the song actually predates the band, it's one of the first things we wrote (up in an attic on the hottest night of the year), although it has changed a lot since then. We wanted to try something with a less straight-ahead rhythm, less typically rock, but the drums are all organic and played by a human being (even the hand-claps). It's one of our more experimental productions so far and I think we're going to explore this sound more on the next recordings we do.
It's a love song really. That exhilarating, stomach knot just before you dive into the unknown with someone. You don't really know how deep it goes; if you'll be able to swim or if you'll drown.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
• Fleetwood Mac's Upcoming Tour May Be Their Farewell
• Axl Rose Looks Happier Since Guns N' Roses Reunion Say Sixx
• Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour
• Bob Dylan Announces North American Summer Tour
• Don Henley Announces Tour Dates and 70th Birthday Concert
• Gene Simmons On Idea Of KISS Continuing Without Original Members
• Queen Themed Monopoly Game Coming In May
• Chuck Berry's New Album Release Moving Forward
• Video From Eric Clapton Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show
• Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope'
• Trollfest Release 'Trollachen' Music Video
• Strange Karma Release 'Devil From The Moon' Video
• Singled Out: Heavy Heart's High Dive
• Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90
• Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo
• George Michael To Have Private Funeral
• Birdman Shrugs Off Rick Ross' Unpaid Royalties Claims
• Brad Paisley Streaming New Song 'Heaven South'
• Trey Songz Announces Tremaine The Tour Of The U.S.
• Calvin Harris Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Slide' With Frank Ocean and Migos
• Tupac's Handwritten 'Dear Mama' Original Lyrics Being Auctioned
• Gorillaz's Next Album May Include 26 Tracks
• Chance the Rapper Track Featured New 1800 Tequila Commercial
• Natalie Portman Stars In James Blake's New Video
• Kelsea Ballerini Added To List Of ACM Awards Performers
• Iggy Azalea Releasing New Single 'Mo Bounce' Week
• The Weeknd Shares Clips Of Romantic Excursion With Selena Gomez
• Florida Georgia Line Talk ACM Nominated 'May We All'
• Puff Daddy Plans Special Concert to Celebrate Bad Boy Documentary
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.