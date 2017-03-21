Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour

The band has added five new shows to the spring trek including concerts in St Paul (June 9th), Calgary (June 12th), Edmonton (June 13th), Vancouver (June 15th), and George, Wa (June 17th).

The group had previously revealed eight dates for the tour which is scheduled to kick off in Fairfax, VA on May 24th. They will also be performing at the Governors Ball and Boston Calling music festivals.

Tool's North American Tour Dates

5/24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

5/27 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

5/28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

5/30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

5/31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

6/02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

6/04 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival

6/05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/07 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/08 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

6/9 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

6/12 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

6/13 Edmongon, AB - Rogers Place

6/15 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6/17 George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheater