Singled Out: Versus' No Safety

No safety was a defining moment for me as far as writing it. This was the first time I'd came in so blunt about losing my step dad to suicide. It was like 2 years of raw emotion coming out at once. Once it came out it felt real. It is a visual summary of one of the most messed up years in my life. I learned how messed up the medical system was and just how deep it went. It was a very unsettling feeling. We always expect the system to be put together to make sure the people are taken care of in their biggest times of need. I learned very quickly that's not the case. Without a network of support between all of us.. we will feel no safety.

