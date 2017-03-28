Apocalyptica Announce 20th Anniversary Metallica Album Tour

The group released a special remastered reissue of the album last summer which included the three bonus tracks of their renditions of "Battery," "Nothing Else Matters" and "Seek & Destroy." It's available on CD and vinyl here.

Apocalyptica have now announced that they are hitting the road to celebrate the anniversary and the reissue. The North American trek will be kicking off on September 5th in Atlanta and will wrap up on October 1st in Las Vegas.

Apocalyptica tour dates:

09/05 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

09/06 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

09/07 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

09/08 Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater at Spirt Square

09/09 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

09/11 New York, NY - Town Hall

09/12 Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

09/13 Montreal, QC - Theatre St. Denis

09/14 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/15 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

09/16 Chicago, IL - Park West

09/17 Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

09/18 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

09/20 Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

09/22 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/24 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

09/26 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theatre

09/27 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

09/29 San Diego, CA - Copley Symphony Hall

10/01 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint