Epica And Apocalyptica Share Rivers Performance

Video promo

(Nuclear Blast) In support of the start of the second leg of their successful European tour, symphonic metal titans Epica and Apocalyptica have teamed up for a unique collaboration on the atmospheric ballad 'Rivers' that they recorded live during the first leg of the 'Epic Apocalypse Tour' at Amsterdam's AFAS Live in front of more than 5,000 fans.

"To play with these legendary musicians on our biggest indoor show in the Netherlands was a dream come true ", comments Coen Janssen and Mark Jansen adds: "To perform with APOCALYPTICA added an extra layer of pure magic to the song. Not only are these guys great musicians but also on a personal level, we match very well with these lovely people. Therefore, it was particularly special to perform 'Rivers' with them and we are very proud to present you the result of this collaboration in the form of our live performance."

The video was shot by the team at Panda Production and edited by Jens de Vos.

EPICA and APOCALYPTICA will kick off the second leg of the 'EPIC APOCALYPSE TOUR' next week and you can catch them on one of the following dates:

12.03.23 | Capitol | Hanover, DE

13.03.23 | Carlswerk Victoria | Cologne, DE

14.03.23 | Schlachthof | Wiesbaden, DE

15.03.23 | MHP Arena | Ludwigsburg, DE

17.03.23 | Komplex 457 | Zurich, CH

18.03.23 | Metropole | Lausanne, CH

19.03.23 | Fabrique | Milan, IT

20.03.23 | Tonhalle | Munich, DE

22.03.23 | Barba Negra | Budapest, HU

23.03.23 | Gasometer | Vienna, AT

24.03.23 | Hala Vodova | Brno, CZ

25.03.23 | Progresja | Warsaw, PL *SOLD OUT*

27.03.23 | B90 | Gdansk, PL

28.03.23 | Columbiahalle | Berlin, DE

29.03.23 | Haus Auensee | Leipzig, DE

SUMMER FESTIVAL 2023

10.06.23 | Download Festival | Donnington, UK

15.06.23 | Graspop Metal Meeting | Dessel, BE

13.06.23 | Dong Open Air | Neukirchen-Vluyn, DE

15.07.23 | The Return of The Gods Festival | Milan, IT

27.-29.07.23 | Kuopiorock | Kuopio, FI

29.07.23 | Q-Stock | Oulu, FI

02.-06.08.23 | Rockstadt Extreme Fest | Rasnov, RO

16.-19.08.23 | Summer Breeze | Dinkelsbühl, DE

20.08.2023 | Rock The Lakes | Vallamand, CH



Fall dates

26.10.23 | Floyd | Athens, GR

28.10.23 | Kucukciftlik Park | Istanbul, TR

05.11.23 | Rock Circus Den Bosch, NL

Related Stories

Epica Share 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water' Video

Epica and Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver 'The Great Tribulation'

Epica To Livestream Their 20th Anniversary Show

Epica Share Live 'The Last Crusade' Video From The Paradiso

More Epica News