Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Coheadlining Tour

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to postpone their The Epic Apocalypse Tour coheadlining trek until early 2023 due to the current Covid restrictions across Europe.
Simone Simons had this to say, "We are very sorry to inform you that we have been forced to postpone our European tour with Apocalyptica and Wheel once again.
"Even though in some countries shows of this size are allowed again, it is too early to do a full European tour with such a large production and travel party which would be performing in over 15 different countries.
"Our patience is put to the test as we really want to get back on the road to perform in front of our fans, but we want to be sure that everyone is safe and can enjoy the shows the right way. Thank you all so much for your patience! We will see each other soon again."
Apocalyptica added, "We are more than disappointed to announce the postponement of 'The Epic Apocalypse' Tour once again, but looking on the current situation we cannot take the responsibility to play these shows.
"We do not want to put anyone at risk and are very much looking forward to play these shows in 2023 where we can hopefully go back to playing shows like we did before! We hope to see you soon! Stay safe!"
