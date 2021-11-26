.

Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Coheadlining Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-26-2021

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to postpone their The Epic Apocalypse Tour coheadlining trek until early 2023 due to the current Covid restrictions across Europe.

Simone Simons had this to say, "We are very sorry to inform you that we have been forced to postpone our European tour with Apocalyptica and Wheel once again.

"Even though in some countries shows of this size are allowed again, it is too early to do a full European tour with such a large production and travel party which would be performing in over 15 different countries.

"Our patience is put to the test as we really want to get back on the road to perform in front of our fans, but we want to be sure that everyone is safe and can enjoy the shows the right way. Thank you all so much for your patience! We will see each other soon again."

Apocalyptica added, "We are more than disappointed to announce the postponement of 'The Epic Apocalypse' Tour once again, but looking on the current situation we cannot take the responsibility to play these shows.

"We do not want to put anyone at risk and are very much looking forward to play these shows in 2023 where we can hopefully go back to playing shows like we did before! We hope to see you soon! Stay safe!"

The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2023


23.01.2023 NO Oslo - Sentrum Scene
24.01.2023 SE Stockholm - Berns
25.01.2023 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio
27.01.2023 NL Amsterdam - AFAS
28.01.2023 DE Hamburg - Georg Elser Halle
29.01.2023 BE Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
30.01.2023 UK Bristol - o2 Academy
01.02.2023 UK Nottingham - Rock City
02.02.2023 UK Glasgow - o2 Academy
03.02.2023 UK Manchester - Academy
04.02.2023 UK London - Roundhouse
06.02.2023 LU Luxemburg - Atelier
07.02.2023 FR Paris - Zenith
08.02.2023 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini
10.02.2023 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
11.02.2023 ES Murcia - Gamma
13.02.2023 ES Madrid - La Riviera
14.02.2023 PT Lisbon - Coliseum
12.03.2023 DE Hanover - Capitol
13.03.2023 DE Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
14.03.2023 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
15.03.2023 DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
17.03.2023 CH Zurich - Komplex 457
18.03.2023 CH Lausanne - Metropole
19.03.2023 IT Milan - Fabrique
20.03.2023 DE Munich - Tonhalle
22.03.2023 HU Budapest - Barba Negra
23.03.2023 AT Vienna - Gasometer
24.03.2023 CZ Brno - Hala Vodova
25.03.2023 PL Warsaw - Progresja
27.03.2023 PL Gdansk - B90
28.03.2023 DE Berlin - Columbiahalle
29.03.2023 DE Leipzig - Haus Auensee

