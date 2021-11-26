Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Coheadlining Tour

Epica and Apocalyptica have announced that they have been forced to postpone their The Epic Apocalypse Tour coheadlining trek until early 2023 due to the current Covid restrictions across Europe.

Simone Simons had this to say, "We are very sorry to inform you that we have been forced to postpone our European tour with Apocalyptica and Wheel once again.

"Even though in some countries shows of this size are allowed again, it is too early to do a full European tour with such a large production and travel party which would be performing in over 15 different countries.

"Our patience is put to the test as we really want to get back on the road to perform in front of our fans, but we want to be sure that everyone is safe and can enjoy the shows the right way. Thank you all so much for your patience! We will see each other soon again."

Apocalyptica added, "We are more than disappointed to announce the postponement of 'The Epic Apocalypse' Tour once again, but looking on the current situation we cannot take the responsibility to play these shows.

"We do not want to put anyone at risk and are very much looking forward to play these shows in 2023 where we can hopefully go back to playing shows like we did before! We hope to see you soon! Stay safe!"

The Epic Apocalypse Tour 2023

23.01.2023 NO Oslo - Sentrum Scene24.01.2023 SE Stockholm - Berns25.01.2023 DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio27.01.2023 NL Amsterdam - AFAS28.01.2023 DE Hamburg - Georg Elser Halle29.01.2023 BE Brussels - Ancienne Belgique30.01.2023 UK Bristol - o2 Academy01.02.2023 UK Nottingham - Rock City02.02.2023 UK Glasgow - o2 Academy03.02.2023 UK Manchester - Academy04.02.2023 UK London - Roundhouse06.02.2023 LU Luxemburg - Atelier07.02.2023 FR Paris - Zenith08.02.2023 FR Toulouse - Le Bikini10.02.2023 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 111.02.2023 ES Murcia - Gamma13.02.2023 ES Madrid - La Riviera14.02.2023 PT Lisbon - Coliseum12.03.2023 DE Hanover - Capitol13.03.2023 DE Cologne Carlswerk Victoria14.03.2023 DE Wiesbaden - Schlachthof15.03.2023 DE Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena17.03.2023 CH Zurich - Komplex 45718.03.2023 CH Lausanne - Metropole19.03.2023 IT Milan - Fabrique20.03.2023 DE Munich - Tonhalle22.03.2023 HU Budapest - Barba Negra23.03.2023 AT Vienna - Gasometer24.03.2023 CZ Brno - Hala Vodova25.03.2023 PL Warsaw - Progresja27.03.2023 PL Gdansk - B9028.03.2023 DE Berlin - Columbiahalle29.03.2023 DE Leipzig - Haus Auensee

