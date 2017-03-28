The Outlaws Announce Spring Tour Dates and Stream New Lyric Video

The band released the live album last year and Henry Paul had this to say the track featured in the new video clip (which can be streamed here), "The song 'Gunsmoke' was written in late 1976.

"It was an early attempt on my part to write lyrical imagery specifically for The Outlaws musical personality. I was honored to get the lead track position with it on the 'Hurry Sundown' album and I think it's held up pretty well after all this time."

The band has lineup a number of live dates in the U.S. for 2017 and will be kicking things off with a string of shows next month that begin on April 8th in Sioux City, IA at the Anthem at Hard Rock.

They have confirmed live dates that run until September 30th where they will be playing a show at The Family Arena Saint Charles, Mo. See the dates below:

The Outlaws 2017 Tour Dates:

Apr 08 Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City, IA

Apr 20 Count Bassie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

Apr 21 Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA

Apr 22 Lamp Theatre Irwin, PA

Apr 29 Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VA

Apr 30 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

May 21 Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival Richardson, TX

Jun 25 Sussex County Fairgrounds Augusta, NJ

Jun 30 Infinity Hall Norfolk, CT

Aug 04 Clearfiled County Fair Clearfield, PA

Aug 12 Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Peekskill, NY

Sep 30 The Family Arena Saint Charles, MO