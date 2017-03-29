Ghost Add Headline Dates To North American Tour With Iron Maiden

In addition to the joint trek - which begins in Bristow, VA on June 3 - Ghost will play 13 shows of their own along the way in support of their 2016 EP "Popestar."

Pre-sale tickets for the Ghost headlining dates are on sale now with general public seats available March 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Last month, the group won the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category at the Swedish Grammis Awards in Stockholm for "Popestar", ahead of fellow nominees Amaranthe, Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas, Dark Tranquillity and In Flames. See the dates here.