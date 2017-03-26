Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ayreon Reveal Fan Made Video Finalist Clips (Week in Review)

.
Ayreon

Ayreon Reveal Fan Made Video Finalist Clips was a Top 10 story on Thursday: Ayreon have revealed the four finalist for the fan made video contest that they launched last month for the track "The Source Will Flow" from their album "The Source". We were sent the following details:

Arjen Lucassen had this to say, "About a month ago we asked the fans to make a video for the atmospheric track 'The Source Will Flow' from the new Ayreon album, and we received positive reactions from over a hundred applicants.

"We chose the best artists and they sent us four excellent videos! We felt it would be a great idea to have the fans choose the winner. So please check them out and vote for your favorite video, I'm very curious! And of course... I hope you enjoy the music as well :-)"

From March 22nd to March 30th, viewers can decide which video they like best, by voting on Arjen's website. The video that garners the most votes after seven days, will be declared the winner. The winning clip will be featured on the Ayreon YouTube channel, as well as being a native upload on the Ayreon Facebook page, and the creator will receive a fantastic Ayreon bundle. The three other finalists will get a special package of Ayreon goodies as well. Watch the four videos and cast your vote - here.

